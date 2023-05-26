Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.498) and OPS (.870) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 34th in slugging.
  • Semien is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.
  • Semien has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 53.1% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 32 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 25
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (88.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (72.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (28.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (72.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.