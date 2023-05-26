Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.498) and OPS (.870) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 34th in slugging.
- Semien is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53.1% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 32 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (88.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (72.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (28.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (72.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
