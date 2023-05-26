After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.

Altuve had a hit 103 times last season in 154 games (66.9%), including 47 multi-hit games (30.5%).

He hit a home run in 17.5% of his games last year (27 of 154), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve drove in a run in 41 of 154 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 81 of 154 games last year (52.6%), including scoring more than once in 16.2% of his games (25 times).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 69 .325 AVG .271 .402 OBP .370 .562 SLG .500 37 XBH 30 13 HR 15 25 RBI 32 40/33 K/BB 47/33 6 SB 12 Home Away 78 GP 76 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%) 42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%) 12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%) 18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

