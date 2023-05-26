Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)
- Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.
- Altuve had a hit 103 times last season in 154 games (66.9%), including 47 multi-hit games (30.5%).
- He hit a home run in 17.5% of his games last year (27 of 154), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve drove in a run in 41 of 154 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 81 of 154 games last year (52.6%), including scoring more than once in 16.2% of his games (25 times).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.325
|AVG
|.271
|.402
|OBP
|.370
|.562
|SLG
|.500
|37
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|15
|25
|RBI
|32
|40/33
|K/BB
|47/33
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|76
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (30.3%)
|42 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|39 (51.3%)
|12 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (19.7%)
|18 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (30.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
