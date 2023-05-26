The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .242.
  • In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • In six games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.88).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
