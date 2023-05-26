Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .219.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (28.6%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.88).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .297 batting average against him.
