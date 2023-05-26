Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (28-21) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (10-42) at 9:40 PM (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (4-1) to the mound, while James Kaprielian (0-4) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 8, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 2-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros' 3.25 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|W 12-2
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|L 6-0
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
