Friday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (28-21) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (10-42) at 9:40 PM (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (4-1) to the mound, while James Kaprielian (0-4) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 8, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 2-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.3 per game).

The Astros' 3.25 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule