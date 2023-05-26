Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .784 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 46 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .254 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (22.9%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (25.0%).
- He has scored in 54.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 22.9%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (2-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .297 batting average against him.
