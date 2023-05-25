Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Johnston's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.

In 23 of 82 games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

