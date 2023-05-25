Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 on May 25, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jason Robertson, Jack Eichel and others in the Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Joe Pavelski's season total of 77 points has come from 28 goals and 49 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|1
|2
|3
|4
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
