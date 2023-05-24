The Texas Rangers (30-18) will look to Marcus Semien, currently on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Park.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (5-1) for the Rangers and Johan Oviedo (3-3) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (5-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-3, 4.69 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (5-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.69 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.

Oviedo enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.