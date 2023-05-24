Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Pirates on May 24, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Martín Pérez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Pérez Stats
- The Rangers will send Martin Perez (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|6.1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (59 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .301/.377/.490 so far this year.
- Semien has hit safely in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, two triples, a walk and seven RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 45 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.323/.540 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.333/.489 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 40 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .274/.374/.459 slash line on the season.
- McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double and three walks.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
