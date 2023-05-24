Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers will send Martin Perez (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 19 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (59 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .301/.377/.490 so far this year.

Semien has hit safely in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, two triples, a walk and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 45 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.323/.540 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.333/.489 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 40 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .274/.374/.459 slash line on the season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double and three walks.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.