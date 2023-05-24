In the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 24, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (30-18) face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23). The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to upset. Texas (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (5-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-3, 4.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and Pirates matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 17-8 (68%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rangers went 6-1 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Pirates have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.