How to Watch the Rangers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 65 total home runs.
- Texas is third in baseball, slugging .453.
- The Rangers' .270 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 6.4 runs per game (307 total runs).
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.197).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Perez has collected three quality starts this season.
- Perez will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
