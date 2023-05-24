Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

In 32 of 48 games this year (66.7%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has driven in a run in 22 games this year (45.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 48 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 23 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (47.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings