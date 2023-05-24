Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .278 with nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Heim has had a hit in 29 of 41 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.3% of his games this season, Heim has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (19.5%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 21 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

