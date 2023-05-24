Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .301 with eight doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven home a run in 14 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.370
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.302
|.609
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|17/0
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
