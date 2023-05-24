Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Brewers on May 24, 2023
Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI (46 total hits).
- He has a .303/.407/.612 slash line so far this year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|May. 23
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|9
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 47 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .276/.359/.453 slash line so far this year.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Adrian Houser Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Houser Stats
- The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
Houser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 19
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at Giants
|May. 7
|4.2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 24 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .259/.340/.412 on the season.
- Yelich has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 36 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashing .255/.348/.539 on the year.
- Tellez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.