Adrian Houser will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) on Wednesday, May 24 versus the Houston Astros (28-20), who will counter with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (-110). Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.07 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Brewers have a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 7-5 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

