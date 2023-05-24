How to Watch the Astros vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez take the field at American Family Field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 45 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Houston is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Houston ranks 16th in the majors with 213 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Houston averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.23 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Brandon Bielak (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- Bielak has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Kaprielian
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Corbin Burnes
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Muller
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Medina
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
