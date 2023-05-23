Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .242.

In 67.5% of his 40 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in five games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

