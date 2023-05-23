Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on May 23.

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-3).

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Texas has scored the most runs (301) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule