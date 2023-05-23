Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Pirates Prediction
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Semien is batting .364 during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- Semien has had a hit in 37 of 47 games this season (78.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (38.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (53.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (19.1%).
- He has scored in 63.8% of his games this year (30 of 47), with two or more runs 10 times (21.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (87.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (39.1%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (69.6%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (73.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill (4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.