Leody Taveras -- hitting .324 with two doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Taveras has had a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In 29.4% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 20
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 3.76 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill (4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
