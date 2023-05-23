The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.

In 66.9% of his 154 games last season, Altuve had a hit. He also had 47 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 27 of 154 games in 2022 (17.5%), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.6% of his 154 games a year ago, Altuve drove in a run (41 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (7.8%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 81 times in 154 games (52.6%) last season, including 25 occasions when he scored more than once (16.2%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 69 .325 AVG .271 .402 OBP .370 .562 SLG .500 37 XBH 30 13 HR 15 25 RBI 32 40/33 K/BB 47/33 6 SB 12 Home Away 78 GP 76 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%) 42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%) 12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%) 18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)