Joe Pavelski Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.
- Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Pavelski has a point in 49 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.
- Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
- Pavelski's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|82
|Games
|8
|77
|Points
|6
|28
|Goals
|2
|49
|Assists
|4
