Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .308.

In 66.7% of his 39 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .370 AVG .245 .383 OBP .302 .609 SLG .347 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 10 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 17/0 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 17 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (52.9%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings