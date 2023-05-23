The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is hitting .362 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Seager has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
  • Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager has driven home a run in eight games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in eight of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
.345 AVG .400
.429 OBP .571
.483 SLG .700
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 2/4
0 SB 0
12 GP 4
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 3.76 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
