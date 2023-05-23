Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .758 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (43) this season while batting .250 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 46), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (52.2%), including more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 52.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (23.9%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 22 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings