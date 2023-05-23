Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .758 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia leads Texas in total hits (43) this season while batting .250 with 20 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • In 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 46), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (52.2%), including more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 52.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (23.9%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.294 AVG .209
.342 OBP .300
.603 SLG .373
9 XBH 5
6 HR 3
22 RBI 14
13/5 K/BB 22/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 22
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.76 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.99), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).
