Cristian Javier will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (27-19) on Monday, May 22 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21), who will answer with Corbin Burnes. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Astros vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Astros and Brewers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have gone 18-14 (56.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros won each of the nine games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won 10 of 19 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+375) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.