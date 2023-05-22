The Houston Astros versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Monday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich.

Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in MLB action with 40 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .378.

The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

Houston has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (201 total runs).

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.21 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

The Astros have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Javier is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Javier will try to last five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina

