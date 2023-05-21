Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 7 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

