After reaching the quarterfinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (before being eliminated by Brandon Nakashima in his last match), Tommy Paul will begin play in the French Open versus Dominic Stephan Stricker in the round of 128. Paul's odds are +30000 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Paul at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Paul's Next Match

Paul will open up at the French Open by matching up with Stricker in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Paul is currently listed at -275 to win his next matchup against Stricker. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Tommy Paul Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +30000

Want to bet on Paul? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Paul Stats

Paul is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, at the hands of No. 52-ranked Nakashima, 3-6, 6-7.

The 26-year-old Paul is 37-23 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Paul is 1-4 on clay over the past 12 months.

Paul, over the past year, has played 60 matches across all court types, and 26.1 games per match.

On clay, Paul has played five matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.2 games per match while winning 44.4% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Paul has won 80.3% of his service games, and he has won 25.9% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Paul has won 66.7% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.