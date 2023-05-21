The Texas Rangers (28-17) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, May 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 6-1 (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

