Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Heiskanen against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:29 per game on the ice, is +12.

In 10 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 47 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.9% that he hits the over.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 7 73 Points 2 11 Goals 0 62 Assists 2

