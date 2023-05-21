Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Pavelski intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 77 Points 6 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

