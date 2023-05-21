Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Benn's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.
  • In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
  • Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.
  • Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.
  • The implied probability is 56.5% that Benn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 7
78 Points 6
33 Goals 2
45 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.