Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice Sunday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Dadonov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Dadonov has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this season over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Dadonov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 2 33 Points 0 7 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

