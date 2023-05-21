Astros vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Athletics (10-37) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (26-19), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-3) for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.84 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-3, 10.17 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros' Valdez (3-4) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, a 5.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123 in nine games this season.
- He has seven quality starts in nine chances this season.
- In nine starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 6.3 frames per outing.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 10.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, May 13 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 10.17, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
- Kaprielian is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.
- Kaprielian has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this game.
