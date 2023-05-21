The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Brent Rooker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 40 total home runs.

Houston ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .380.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

Houston ranks 18th in runs scored with 199 (4.4 per game).

The Astros are 19th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Houston's 3.28 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Valdez is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Valdez is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski

