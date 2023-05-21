How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Brent Rooker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 40 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .380.
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .246 batting average.
- Houston ranks 18th in runs scored with 199 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros are 19th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Houston's 3.28 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Valdez is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.
- Valdez is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Kaprielian
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Wade Miley
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Corbin Burnes
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Muller
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Drew Rucinski
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.