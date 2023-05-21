Astros vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will square off against Carlos Perez and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Athletics have +280 odds to upset. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).
Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-350
|+280
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-2.5
|-110
|-110
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 17 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.8%).
- Houston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 77.8%.
- In the 45 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-1).
- The Astros have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-11
|13-8
|8-5
|17-14
|17-14
|8-5
