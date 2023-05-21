Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (26-19) taking on the Oakland Athletics (10-37) at 2:10 PM ET on May 21. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Astros, who are favored by our model.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Astros have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.
  • Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored 199 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.28).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 15 Cubs W 6-4 Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
May 16 Cubs W 7-3 Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
May 17 Cubs W 7-6 J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
May 19 Athletics W 5-1 Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
May 20 Athletics W 3-2 Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
May 21 Athletics - Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
May 22 @ Brewers - Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
May 23 @ Brewers - J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
May 24 @ Brewers - Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
May 26 @ Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
May 27 @ Athletics - Framber Valdez vs Drew Rucinski

