When the Texas Rangers (27-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-26) square of at Globe Life Field on Saturday, May 20, Jon Gray will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the hill. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rockies have +155 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (3-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-4, 3.16 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Rangers went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won six of 16 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

