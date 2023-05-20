How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rockies Player Props
|Rangers vs Rockies Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are ninth in MLB play with 58 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas' .444 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (273 total).
- The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Texas' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.174).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (3-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Gray is aiming to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Gray is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|JP Sears
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.