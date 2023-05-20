Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are ninth in MLB play with 58 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .444 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (273 total).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.174).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (3-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Gray is aiming to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gray is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez

