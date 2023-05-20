Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (27-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-26) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 6-1 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 273.

The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

