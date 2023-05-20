Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+130) against the Hurricanes (-150).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)

Hurricanes (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 16-10-26 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 52-21-9.

Carolina is 25-7-7 (57 points) in its 39 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 18 games this season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).

The Hurricanes are 52-6-5 in the 63 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 22-3-0 record (44 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 50-19-5 (105 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 7-5-3 (17 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Florida has earned 43 points (18-6-7) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers registered only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 67 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 39 games this season and has recorded 50 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 35 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

