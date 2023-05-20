Kyle Tucker and Brent Rooker are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics square off at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.363/.474 on the season.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 41 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a slash line of .291/.388/.553 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (38 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .286/.398/.586 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has put up 51 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a .282/.347/.376 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

