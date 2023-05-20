Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 25th in MLB action with 39 total home runs.

Houston is 23rd in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Houston has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (196 total runs).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.222).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (4-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Brown has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown has put up four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.