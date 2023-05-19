Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

In 16 of 82 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 26% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 3 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.