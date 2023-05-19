Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +31, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 6 75 Points 4 37 Goals 1 38 Assists 3

