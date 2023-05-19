The Texas Rangers (26-17) will lean on Marcus Semien when they host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at Globe Life Field on Friday, May 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Martín Pérez - - - -

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

