Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Pavelski's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +42).

Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Pavelski's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 77 Points 4 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 2

